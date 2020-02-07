62.59% turnout in Delhi elections: EC official

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The overall voter turnout Delhi assembly elections on Saturday was 62.59 percent, an Election Commission official said on Sunday.

“62.59 percent was the overall turnout on Saturday. The same will be announced at a press conference by Election Commission later in the evening,” the official, who did not want to be identified, said.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned why the Election Commission has not released the final voting percentage even after over 22 hours since the polling ended on Saturday. The voting ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday, however, due to long queues at some booths, more time was given so that those in line can exercise their rights.

The turnout in 2015 Assembly elections was 67.12 per cent.

–IANS

rag/vd