INDIA

62 terrorists neutralised in Kashmir so far in 2022

NewsWire
0
5

A total of 62 terrorists linked to different proscribed outfits have been neutralised in various encounters across the Kashmir Valley so far this year.

Giving details, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that the surviving rate of terrorists is drastically decreasing due to enhanced human and technical intelligence and focused operations.

In the current year, 62 terrorists have been neutralised in different encounters so far, of which 32 were killed within just three months of joining terror ranks.

Among the 62 slain terrorists, 39 were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, 15 to Jaish-e-Mohammed, six to Hizbul Mujahideen while two were connetected to Al-Badr. Of them, 47 were local terrorists while 15 were foreign recruits.

The IGP Kashmir also reiterated his appeal to all misguided youth who have joined terror ranks to shun the path of terrorism and return to the mainstream.

He also appealed to the parents and elders of these terrorists to plead their wards to shun the path of violence.

20220428-181402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka man steals police jeep, goes on 112 km joyride

    MP family faces Panchayat’s ire for refusing to give land for...

    Global Crusader: Surinder Kaul making community’s voice heard across America

    Above normal temp to continue in April: IMD