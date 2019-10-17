62% voter turnout registered in Jhabua bypolls in MP

Jhabua, Oct 21 (IANS) The bypolls in Jhabua assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 61.92 per cent voter turnout.

Polling in the Assembly started at 7 a.m. and continued till 5 p.m., as per the official information.

Congress’ Kanti Lal Bhuria and BJP’s Bhanu Bhuria, along with five other candidates, are contesting the seat.

As per the directions of the Election Commission, a mock poll was organised at 5.30 a.m. All the officials including the Sector Officer participated in the mock poll. Four units of CISF were deployed in the sensitive polling booths hereas four units of SAF and 600 policemen from other districts were deployed in rest of the polling centres.

–IANS

hindi-rt/vd