6,222 Indian nationals evacuated from Romania, Moldova: Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday informed that a total 6,222 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Romania and Moldova in the last seven days under ‘Operation Ganga’.

Sharing an update on the status of evacuation of Indian nationals from neighbouring countries of war-struck Ukraine, Scindia tweeted, “Evacuated 6,222 Indians in the last 7 days from Romania and Moldova… 1,050 students to be sent home in the next 2 days”.

In the same tweet, Scindia said that India got a new airport to operate flights in Suceava, 50 km from border, instead of transporting students to Bucharest which is 500 km from border. He also added that 1,050 more students will be sent home in the next 2 days.

“In the last 7 days, a total of 29 flights from Romania alone have flown our students back to India. Jai Hind!” he added in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday advised Indian students stranded in Sumy, Ukraine to stay inside while assuring a safe corridor for students to pass is being negotiated with both the Russian and Ukrainian governments.

