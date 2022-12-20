63 moons technologies ltd, domestic fintech leader and creator of next-gen digital marketplaces, on Tuesday said the company has been recognised and honoured with “Asia’s Most Trusted Companies” Award by the International Brand Consulting (IBC) Corporation, US, for being the “Best Technology Solution Provider of Asia”.

“We are delighted to see that our organisation has received global recognition at the international forum. We were among the Top 50 carefully chosen brands by the jury. This is an important milestone in the organisation building process,” said S Rajendran, Managing Director and CEO, 63 moons technologies, after receiving the award from Bangkok Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. of The Royal Thai Army, Suwat Jangyodsuk and IBC Corp CEO Hemant Kaushik in Bangkok.

Rajendran has expressed his gratitude to 63 moons technologies Chairman Venkat Chary and mentor Jignesh Shah for their relentless support and guidance in the Group’s new incarnation in 3.0.

63 moons technologies, however, said it is ironically declared not “fit & proper” to hold any shares in commodity exchanges in India by the erstwhile commodity markets regulator – the Forward Market Commission (FMC).

The “conspiracy” to oust 63 moons technologies from the exchange space was “designed” by the then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and K. P. Krishnan, then Joint Secretary, Capital Markets, and it was executed by Ramesh Abhishek, then FMC Chairman, it alleged.

The award conferred on 63 moons technologies is seen as another answer to the “perpetrators of crime” – P. Chidambaram, K. P. Krishnan and Ramesh Abhishek, 63 moons alleged on Tuesday.

