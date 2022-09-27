63 moons technologies, a global leader in futuristic technovation and user-friendly digital financial platforms, on Tuesday said it would back and boost Italy-based Spuma SRL with its next-generation technology capabilities and solutions to create a Digital Market ecosystem for revitalised goods in the pan-Europe multi-million-euro project.

The Mumbai-based tech firm, which mainly provides next-generation technology ventures and solutions for creating digital markets and marketplaces that enable price discovery and transaction efficiencies across industry segments, would also offer efficient and high-value procurement and exchange proficiencies of revitalized goods and follow pan-European markets later, as per its regulatory filing to BSE today.

Formerly known as Financial Technologies, 63 moons stated that this will be one of the biggest production proof of concept, establishing trust and traceability, at par with smart chain technology.

Spuma SRL will leverage 63 moons’ expertise on real-time mission-critical solutions, using the latest technology suite. 63moons will be offering SaaS (Software as a Service) model with earnings by way of share in revenue by transaction charges and services earned by the digital ecosystem which is the innovative model of 63 moons for high-growth IP monetization given like Indian exchanges.

The new-age technology major said it will also evaluate global giants in cloud computing services like Amazon’s AWS, Microsoft’s Azure, and Google cloud for deploying its cutting-edge technologies.

Spuma SRL will be offerings these services initially from Italy, followed by extending to all the European Union countries (by way of proposed capital participation by the respective government agencies) and users of the platform (by their respective business communities).

63 moons technologies would be offering an exclusive perpetual technology license and support partner for the production, installation, and maintenance of the software application for the entire project, which is essential for a pan-European digital infrastructure project of such a large scale.

The remaining operational functions will be carried out by Spuma SRL, a company specialised in the scientific, technical, and commercial development of engineering, industrialisation, strategic, and marketing use of circular economy.

The coming together of the two companies aims at accelerating business process transformation leveraging digital procurement platforms for the local and global needs, as part of their commitment to giving mission-critical technology to disrupt and solve inefficiencies in the ecosystem and contribute to a greener planet at the same time, it added.

On Monday, 63 moons technologies announced that the company would not provide its exchange technology support and services to Multi Commodity Exchange after September 30.

20220927-115202