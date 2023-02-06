In the last one year, a total of 63 passengers have been placed in the “No Fly List” for unruly behaviour. These include two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday said: “In last one year, a total of 63 passengers have been placed in the “No Fly List” for such period, as recommended by the airline’s Internal Committee, constituted in accordance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3 — Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled “Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers.”

Government data disclosed that the number of incidents related to unruly behaviour of passengers in the flights has risen in the last one year.

In reply to another query, the Ministry informed that there are 143 passengers who have been placed in the ‘No Fly List’ since 2017 for a period as per the recommendations of the respective Internal Committee constituted by the airline.

As per the provision mentioned in CAR, a ‘No Fly List’ is maintained by DGCA containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of ban etc.

The majority of passengers placed in the “No Fly List” were for violation related to not wearing a mask or not obeying the instructions of crew members, said the reply by the Ministry.

The reply informed that as regarding specific incidents related to urination, action was taken by DGCA for non-compliance to applicable regulations.

For an incident in AI-102 flight, New York to New Delhi, dated November 26, 2022, a financial penalty of Rs 30,00,000 has been imposed on Air India. A financial penalty of Rs 3,00,000 has been imposed on Director Flight services of Air India and license of pilot in command suspended for three months.

For the incident in flight AI-142, Paris to New Delhi dated December 6, 2022, a financial penalty of Rs 10,00,000 has been imposed by the DGCA on Air India, said the reply.

