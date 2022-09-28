INDIA

63 spoons found in UP man’s stomach

NewsWire
0
0

In a bizarre incident, doctors who operated upon a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district found 63 spoons in his stomach.

Vijay Kumar, 32, underwent a two-hour-long operation in a private hospital after he complained of severe stomach ache.

The patient, who is in the ICU for post-surgery recovery, told doctors that he was forced to ‘eat’ the spoons in a deaddiction centre.

According to Ajay Chaudhary, the patient’s nephew, “We had brought our uncle here in a private hospital as he complained of severe stomach ache and was diagnosed having numerous spoons in his stomach. We had admitted him to a deaddiction centre a year ago where it seems he was forced to consume these spoons.”

Dr Rakesh Khurana, the doctor who operated upon Vijay, said, “He was brought to me 15 days back and in the X-ray, we found something metallic in his stomach and large intestines. When I asked the patient he said, he was made to eat those spoons. The operation went on for two hours. We have never done this kind of extraction before.”

All the heads of all the spoons were removed before consumption.

As of now, no police complaint has been filed in the matter.

The doctors said they cannot say with certainty when the patient had consumed these spoons.

20220929-042403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will stand with farmers till my last breath: Priyanka

    Presidential polls: Murmu, Sinha share deeper connect with Jharkhand

    Those who can’t run party, can’t run state: Pushkar Singh Dhami...

    Police, CRPF party fired upon at Srinagar checkpoint