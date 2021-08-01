Fiji has reported 632 new cases of Covid-19 for the last 24 hours and two more deaths, according to permanent secretary for Health James Fong on Sunday.

There have been 237 new recoveries, which means that there are now 22,100 active cases in the island nation, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Fong said around 18,906 active cases are from four provinces on Viti Levu, the main island and 3,194 in the Western side.

As of July 30, 482,175 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of vaccination and 140,184 have received their second dose. This means that 82.2 per cent of the target population have received at least one dose and 23.9 per cent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

