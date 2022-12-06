WORLD

633 migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week: IOM

NewsWire
0
0

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 633 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya and sent back to the North African country over the past week.

“In the period of November 27 to December 3, 633 migrants were intercepted and returned to Libya,” Xinhua news agency quoted the IOM as saying in a statement on Monday.

So far in 2022, a total of 21,457 migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, including 1,089 women and 678 children, the UN body said.

Also, a total of 517 illegal migrants died and 830 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route so far this year, IOM added.

In 2021, a total of 32,425 undocumented migrants were rescued and returned to Libya.

Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for irregular migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

20221206-092404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Liverpool sign Scotland’s Calvin Ramsay

    FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup: Gritty India to take on...

    Imran’s long march towards Islamabad to choke Pak’s major cities

    Serena, Swiatek, Raducanu draw inspiration from Nadal’s longevity on court