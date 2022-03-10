64 bar girls rescued, 9 arrested in Karnataka

Karnataka police have raided a dance bar in Bengaluru, rescued 64 girls and arrested nine people.

Acting on a tip-off that an illegal dance bar is being run in the Mood Bar and Restaurant in Upparpet police station limits, Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths conducted a raid late Wednesday night.

According to police, the dance bar was operating without an occupational certificate and against the guidelines.

The customers were allowed to shower currency notes on bar girls.

The police have taken 74 customers into custody. Of the 64 bar girls rescued, 17 are from Karnataka, 13 from Rajasthan eight each from Maharashtra and Punjab , six from Delhi, five from Uttar Pradesh, three from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The police have recommended Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to cancel the license of the bar and restaurant.

Recently, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had expressed his displeasure and took the police department to task on the issue of illegal dance bars operating in Bengaluru.

Further investigation is on.

