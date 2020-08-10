Canindia News

64 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 10 (IANS) The National Health Commission on Monday said 64 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

There were 802 patients still being treated, including 41 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,232 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Sunday, the report said.

As of Sunday, a total of 84,668 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

