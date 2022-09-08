With the arrest of 65 persons, who were cheating innocent citizens on the pretext of updating BSES electricity bill, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of cyber fraudsters.

DCP, KPS Malhotra, said that they have busted the complete module which includes logistic providers, tele-callers, account holders, SIM card sellers, E-Mitra (initiative of Government to help citizens in accessing B2C services) and other modules.

“Recently, a new modus operandi was noticed in the cyber-crimes that fraudsters are sending random messages to the people that their electricity bill has not been updated in the system and by tonight their electricity connection would be disconnected. The victims in fear would call the fraudsters and thus were cheated,” said Malhotra.

The modus operandi of the cheats was that at first they either take the bank account details or get installed a remote access software through social engineering. Once the details are shared, the fraudsters transfer the amount from the victims account to the fake/fraudulently obtained accounts using the remote access software.

More than 200 such complaints were lodged with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) pertaining to the BSES scam. The official said that keeping in view the gravity of the matter, the technical analysis and the financial trail of all the complaints were undertaken together. Through the analysis, it was found that the network is spread all over India.

“From the behaviour analysis of the mobile phones, it was noticed that if the mobile phones of a module are switched off, then all would go off radar and would shift to their hide outs. To bust the whole network, different teams were constituted and simultaneous raids were planned. Thus, raids were planned across more than 22 cities,” said the official.

The official said that all the accused were held following the raids.

