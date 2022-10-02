HEALTHWORLD

65 Ugandan health workers quarantined over Ebola

NewsWire
0
0

At least 65 health workers in Uganda have been put under quarantine after getting in contact with Ebola cases, a ministry of health spokesperson said.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Ministry of Health spokesperson told Xinhua news agency by telephone that some of the affected workers would stay home for 21 days.

“We are monitoring them for 21 days. We believe they got in contact with suspected cases of Ebola,” Ainebyoona said.

“They are in isolation but in their homes. But the situation is under control,” he added.

This comes after one doctor, a Tanzanian national on Saturday died of Ebola in the western Ugandan district of Kabarole.

The Ebola outbreak in Uganda was announced on September 20, after a 24-year-old male adult tested positive.

The ministry of health said by September 30, the country had registered 38 confirmed cases and 8 deaths as a result of Ebola.

20221003-050202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GoI ‘green-flagged’ PM’s pix on Covid vax certificates: RTI

    Covid recovery rate improves in Agra to 86.74%

    Maha HSC/SSC Board exams postponed to May-June

    Andhra logs 6K new Covid cases, tally 18.2 lakh