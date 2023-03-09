INDIALIFESTYLE

65-year-old woman beaten to death in J’khand

NewsWire
0
0

A 65-year-old woman was beaten to death by a group of people including a woman in Jharkhand’s Godda district.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Buchi Devi, who was a resident of Amor Neema village.

According to the complaint registered by Devi’s son, Murari Singh, the accused arrived at their residence and started forcibly putting colours on him.

When the victim stopped the accused, they beat her to death and fled from the spot.

Singh said that he did not have a dispute with anyone.

He added that Pappu Mandal, Lalit Mandal, Subhash Mandal, Ranjit Mandal, Heera Lal Mandal and Neelam Devi killed his mother.

As per sources, some of the accused were in an inebriated state when the incident occurred.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and are conducting raids to arrest the absconding accused.

20230309-144402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    President to visit Maharashtra from Dec 6 to 9

    Neelu Kohli recalls working with late Arun Bali in ‘Goodbye’

    NEET-PG admissions: SC allows counselling with 27% OBC and 10% EWS...

    Chanda Kochhar Money Trail-VII: The mom and pop shop that Kochhar-Advani...