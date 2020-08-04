6,501 discharged, 5,063 test Covid-19 positive in TN

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) In Tamil Nadu, 6,501 Covid-19 patients were discharged, taking the tally of cured people to 208,784 on Tuesday. The number is more than 5,063 people who tested coronavirus positive over the past 24 hours, according to the State Health Department.

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 268,285 in the state. At present, there are 55,152 active cases. With 108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 toll has gone up to 4,339.

The number of infected children in the 0-12 age group went up to 13,276.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,023 people testing positive on Tuesday. The tally stands at 1,04,027.

The number of active cases in Chennai stands at 11,865, and the number of discharged cases at 1,143.

–IANS

vj/pcj