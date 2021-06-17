Recoveries continued to outnumber new Covid cases in J&K on Thursday as 1,426 patients were discharged after recovery while 656 new cases were reported during last 24 hours.

Officials said that 190 cases and five deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 466 cases and four deaths from the Kashmir division were reported.

One confirmed case of mucormycosis was reported, taking the total of black fungus cases reported here to 22.

So far, 310,017 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 295,189 have recovered, and 4,226 succumbed.

There are 10,602 active cases at present – 3,869 from the Jammu division and 6,733 from the Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/vd