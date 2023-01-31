Millions of people in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir still live below the poverty line.

A few years ago, building ‘pucca’ houses was a dream for such people as they did not have enough financial resources to even think of their own house after meeting other household needs, but from the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas’ being run by the central government, thousands of people have benefited so far.

Under this scheme, money was given to dozens of poor people in every panchayat for the construction of houses. In a major achievement, the Rajouri district administration has constructed 12,044 houses, benefiting around 65,000 people.

The scheme replaced old houses and improved infrastructure and sanitation facilities for those who now live in new residences.

Moreover, every constructed house has a toilet, which has greatly improved public health and sanitation in the district.

According to the authorities, special focus and area specific planning is required to achieve the set goals.

In this regard, the district administration has developed an effective strategy and worked hard to ensure that the objective of launching these important schemes is met at all costs.

The officers were given a target of completing 1,000 houses per month in all blocks of the district.

Apart from this, special activities of IEC were also conducted and people were encouraged to build houses under this scheme.

In a review meeting on Sunday, the District Development Commissioner said that this success has enabled thousands of families to get dignified, affordable and safe housing, which has created a greater sense of security and well-being among the community in the district.

Ruqia Begum of block Manjakot said: “Earlier I was living with my children in a dilapidated mud-walled house and faced many problems, especially during thunderstorms and rains, but now with the help of the government, a new house has been found.”

She thanked the L-G and the district administration for providing houses.

Similarly, Babu Ram from block Sunderbani, Ashwini Kumar from block Nowshera and Om Prakash from block Dongi and many others are beneficiaries who have started and completed their houses in the financial year 2022-23.

20230131-235401