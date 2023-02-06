The 65th edition of the Annual Grammy Awards is here and it’s bigger than ever. The Best Jazz Vocal Album was conferred upon American Jazz singer Samara Joy.

The honour came in for her album ‘Linger Awhile’ which was released on Verve Records in September 2022.

Joy first began singing jazz while attending Fordham High School for the Arts in the Bronx, New York, and she carried that voice to State University of New York at Purchase. During her time in college, she not only won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, but was also awarded the Ella Fitzgerald Scholarship in 2020.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. It recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

