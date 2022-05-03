HEALTHINDIA

66% adolescents in UP are fully vaccinated

Nearly 66 per cent of adolescents in Uttar Pradesh are now fully vaccinated against Covid while 63 per cent of children in the 12-14 years age group have taken the first dose, said health officials on Tuesday.

Officials said that more than 31.5 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the state. Of these, 58.52 lakh doses have been administered in the 12-14 years age group, while 2.28 crore doses have been given in the 15-17 years age group.

The number of doses administered in the 18-44 years age group is 19.99 crore, while 6.12 crore doses have been provided in the 45-60 years age group. In the elderly group, 3.55 crore doses have been administered.

The health department’s data also shows that the entire adult population has been given at least one dose while 88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In the category of 15-17 years, 66 per cent of the children are fully vaccinated, while in the paediatric age group, 63 per cent have taken the first dose.

Meanwhile, 193 new cases and 159 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 1,621 in the state.

