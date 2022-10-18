INDIA

662 of 711 votes polled in Cong prez polls from TN

In the Congress presidential polls, as many as 662 out of the 711 Tamil Nadu Congress Committee delegates cast their votes.

The state unit had thrown its weight behind the octogenarian leader, Mallikarjun Kharge who contested against Shashi Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

When Tharoor visited the state party headquarters here seeking votes, he was cold-shouldered while Mallikarjun Kharge received a rousing reception. This, according to the Congress leaders, was a clear indicator as to which side the wind was blowing.

However, a Congress leader and MP from Sivaganga, Karthi Chidambaram extended his support openly to Shashi Tharoor. While speaking to the reporters, Karthi Chidambaram said that the poll results would be a pleasant surprise. Even as he had openly supported Tharoor, Karthi said that whoever wins the election would take the party forward.

The ballot boxes of all the election centres across the country will be taken to New Delhi and kept in the strong room at the party headquarters. The votes will be counted on Wednesday.

