INDIASCI-TECH

67% IaaS Cloud users hit by ransomware globally this year

NewsWire
0
0

Among Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) users, 67 per cent were hit by ransomware globally this year, and 56 per cent experienced an increase in the volume of attacks on their organisation when compared to the previous year, a report revealed on Wednesday.

In addition, 59 per cent experienced an increase in the complexity of attacks, according to the report by cyber-security firm Sophos.

“Unpatched vulnerabilities and misconfigured resources are both preventable mistakes and avoidable risks that make life easier for attackers. Most attackers are not unstoppable criminal masterminds, but rather opportunistic cyberthugs looking for an easy payday,” said John Shier, a senior security advisor at Sophos.

“However, the survey also found that more advanced IaaS users are twice as likely to report a decrease in attack impact than beginners, suggesting the appropriate defence mechanisms can go a long way in deterring threat actors. For users who need help, we recommend security services that have the 24/7 experts who can detect and quickly respond to active attacks,” he added.

Moreover, only 37 per cent track and detect resource misconfigurations, and only 43 per cent scan IaaS resources for software vulnerabilities on a regular basis.

About 65 per cent of cloud users reported not having visibility of all resources and their configurations, and only 33 per cent said their organisation has the resources to continuously detect, investigate and remove threats in their IaaS infrastructure, the report added.

20221130-124804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi reviews IAF efforts to help fight against Covid

    One who lives in glass houses, shouldn’t throw stones at others:...

    Harsh Vardhan unveils ‘My Joys and Sorrows – as a Mother...

    Boman Irani is happy to jump on the OTT bandwagon