There is an increase of 67 per cent in Medical Colleges from 387 before 2014 to 648 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 87 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 96,077 as of now and increase of 105 per cent in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 64,059 as of now, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Pawar told the House that a total of 96,077 MBBS seats are available in the country out of which 51,712 in government medical colleges and 44,365 in private medical colleges.

There are 49,790 PG seats of National Medical Commission (NMC) available in the country, of which 30,384 in Government Medical Colleges and 19,406 in Private Medical Colleges.

There are also 12,648 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) / Fellowship of National Board (FNB) PG seats out of which 4,185 in Government institutions and 8,463 in Private institutions.

In addition, 1,621 PG seats are in College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS).

While talking about the measures taken by the government to increase the opportunities for medical studies, Pawar in her written reply said that Central Sector Scheme for establishment of new medical college by upgrading district/ referral hospital under which 94 new medical colleges are already functional out of 157 approved.

Among other measures, it includes Central Sector Scheme for “Upgradation of Government Medical Colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks” where a total of 60 projects are complete out of 75 approved.

Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved.

Pawar also informed the House that the Madhya Pradesh government in order to promote education in regional languages has taken a decision to impart medical education in Hindi as a pilot project.

20221213-210004