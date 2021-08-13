A total of 692 students graduated from the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Friday.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was the chief guest at the 20th graduation ceremony held virtually. While 481 students graduated from the Hyderabad campus, 211 students passed out from the Mohali campus.

Students of PGP (class of 2021), FPM (Fellow Programme in Management) and founding class of EFPM (Executive Fellow Programme in Management) took part in the e-graduation ceremony.

Congratulating the graduates, Chandrasekaran told them that they are graduating at a pivotal moment in time.

“We have experienced advancements that we could not have imagined-from scientific breakthroughs to new ways of learning, living, and working. This is a tremendous opportunity for India to change and better itself. And this opportunity is your opportunity. For the world is being rethought, and soon it will be rebuilt. Never before has there been such an opening for bold new ideas,” he said.

“I believe that the new India that emerges in the coming decade can be the global leader in R&D, science and technology, AI, advanced manufacturing and next generation products and services. We have the right human capital. We have the scale. We just need to make the right investments. And for that, we need to start with the fundamentals,” he underlined.

Earlier, addressing his first graduation ceremony as the Dean of the ISB, Professor Madan Pillutla said that after completing two decades of meaningful and eventful years of national contribution, the ISB is in for more promising and exciting times ahead.

“With the varied intellectual and physical resources at the ISB’s disposal today, I believe we have the responsibility to contribute a lot more to India. The third decade of the ISB should be about impact and transformation,” he said.

ISB Executive Board Chairperson Harish Manwani, Mohali Campus Advisory Board Chairperson, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Pillutla, and members of the ISB Board, joined virtually in the celebrations along with students, families, faculty, staff, alumni, and other dignitaries.

“For a successful business, values and purpose are more important than ever, as are people in these trying times. Organisations should become more agile and resilient to encounter any unprecedented challenge,” Manwani said.

The ISB will continue to equip its students to become future-ready and enable them to usher in futuristic and innovative growth models worth emulating by others, he added.

The graduation ceremony also celebrated the accomplishments of its students by announcing awards to students who excelled in academics and extra-curricular activities and those who had demonstrated exemplary leadership skills throughout the year.

Siddhant Gupta from the Mohali campus and Tanya Sri Yerra from the Hyderabad campus received the gold medals for topping the class. ISB Parmeshwar Godrej Award, which is given to honour the memory of Parmeshwar Godrej to an Exemplary Woman Student who has a strong commitment to social causes, was presented to Ridhi Vohra from Co2021.

–IANS

ms/vd