698 new Covid cases push Kuwait’s tally to 96,999

Kuwait City, Sep 16 (IANS) Kuwait on Wednesday reported 698 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 96,999 and the death toll to 571, the Health ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,241 patients are receiving treatment, including 93 in ICU, according to the statement.

As many as 968 more patients have recovered, raising the total recoveries in the country to 87,187.

On September 14, the Kuwait’s government decided to postpone the transition to the fifth phase of the return to normalcy plan until further notice, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the fifth phase, theaters and cinemas would be allowed to reopen and all social events would be permitted to be held.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the Covid-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million US dollars to China at the early stage of the Covid outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country’s anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with Kuwaiti their counterparts experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19.

