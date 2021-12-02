HomeINDIA6th edition of Kerala Literature Festival to be held from Jan 20...
6th edition of Kerala Literature Festival to be held from Jan 20 to 23

By CanIndia New Wire Service
The sixth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF 2022) will be held at the beaches of Calicut (Kozhikode) from January 20 to January 23.

Over 400 speakers including Jeffrey Archer, Ada Yonath, Abhijit Banerjee, Arundhati Roy, Remo Fernandes, Sagarika Ghose, Wendy Doniger, Shashi Tharoor, Manu S. Pillai, Devdutt Pattanaik, Chris Kraus and Sudhir Kakar among others will be part of the festival.

Organised by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, the event is supported by the Government of Kerala and Kerala Tourism Board. Well-known poet, critic, and writer Prof. K. Satchidanandan is the festive director of KLF 2022.

Set along the shores of the Arabian Sea, the four-day festival brings artists, actors, celebrities, writers, thinkers, and activists closer to people of different backgrounds and interests. With an aggregate footfall of more than 3 lakhs, KLF is the second largest festival of its kind in Asia, combining the best of literary and popular cultures.

The sessions at KLF aim to map literature through discussions on aspects of science & technology, art, cinema, politics, music, environment, literature, pandemic & its Impacts, business & entrepreneurship, health, art & leisure, travel & tourism, gender, economy, culture genomics, history & politics, and various facets that shape human consciousness.

Speakers include major award-winning writers, film and theatre personalities, performers and artists, designers, media personalities, sports icons, diplomats and celebrities from diverse backgrounds.

KLF 2022 will host 200 plus sessions boasting writers, experts, and performers from across India and more than 12 nations globally.

This year the organisers will introduce curated gastronomical exuberance with food trucks and ethnic cuisines.

