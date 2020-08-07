6th National Handloom Day: A digital campaign in support for Indian textiles

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANSlife) Slow fashion coupled with the resounding ‘Made in India’ sentiment continues to garner the support of the fashion conscious in the country, be it organisations, designers or the government. Migrant labour especially those aligned with the textile and fashion industry are amongst the worst affected; their plight has not gone unnoticed. Buyers are stepping up to encourage and bolster weavers and craftsman across the country by focusing their purchases on traditional weaves and textiles instead of fast fashion brands.

“The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and many other organisations, under the aegis of the Ministry of Textiles will be celebrating the 6th National Handloom Day with a digital campaign… This campaign not just focuses on the handloom heritage of our country but also salutes and highlights the quiet warriors, who have tirelessly worked with Indian processes to looms, never steering away from the aesthetics of what is rooted in our country,” FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

The Ministry of Textiles has released the official hashtag, #Vocal4handmade, on its social media handle and the FDCI shared the announcement to propel the initiative forward.

Sethi added, “With this initiative, we are not only celebrating the karigar, weaver, artisan but also YOU… who have tirelessly supported the weaving and handloom communities.”

The FDCI also stated in order to support the handloom makers, it will be opening the third tranche of Covid-19 Support Fund (CSF) for the weavers, to provide them financial assistance by buying unsold stocks from them. The weavers will be identified by the DC Handlooms, under the Ministry of Textiles.

