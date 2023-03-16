WORLD

7.0-magnitude quake jolts NZ’s uninhabited island

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the uninhabited Kermadec Islands, located about 1,000 km northeast of New Zealand’s North Island, on Thursday, with a depth of 10 km.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii issued a tsunami warning for coasts within 300 km of the quake epicentre in the South Pacific, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 m to 1 m above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Kermadec Islands,” it added.

There is however, no tsunami threat for New Zealand following the strong earthquake, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

