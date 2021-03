An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale struck Japan’s Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, authorities said, adding a tsunami advisory has been issued.

The temblor occurred at 6.09 p.m. (local time), with its epicentre located at a latitude of 38.4 degrees north and a longitude of 141.7 degrees east, and at the depth of 60 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

–IANS

ksk/