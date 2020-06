Mexico City, June 24 (IANS) A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale jolted 9 km west of El Coyul in Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 33 km, was initially determined to be at 15.9 degrees north latitude and 95.9 degrees west longitude, Xinhua reported citing the USGS.

