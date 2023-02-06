At least five people were killed on Monday after a strong earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck Turkey’s Gaziantep city near the country’s border with Syria, authorities said.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the temblor occurred at 4.17 a.m. at a depth of 17.9 km, the BBC reported.

The quake was also felt in the capital Ankara and other Turkish cities, and also across the wider region.

The authorities have said that a number of buildings in Gaziantep have collapsed, and some people may be trapped.

Turkish seismologists said that a second tremor hit the region just minutes later.

More details on the damage and injuries are awaited.

Turkey lies in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones.

In 1999, more than 17,000 people were killed after a powerful tremor rocked the north-west of the country.

20230206-085601