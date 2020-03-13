7 Afghan policemen killed in insider attack

Kabul, March 15 (IANS) A Taliban insider attack bclaimed the lives of seven policemen in the Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on Sunday, authorities said.

“The gruesome incident took place in Charshakhi area of Zhari district at around 2 a.m.,” provincial police spokesman Jamal Barikzai told Xinhua news agency.

Barikzai said the culprit on the Taliban payroll had escaped after committing the crime, and efforts were underway to nab him.

The Taliban was yet to comment on the incident.

–IANS

ksk/