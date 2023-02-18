INDIA

7 arrested for poisoning fish farm in J&K’s Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Jammu and Kashmir have arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in poisoning a fish farm in Pulwama district, an official said on Saturday.

A police officer said that on February 13, the police received a written complaint from Manzoor Ahmad Mir, a resident of Bathnoor Shahoora, stating “some unknown persons have mixed some poisonous substance in water due to which thousands of fish died”, in his fish farm at Bathnoor area.

“During the course of the investigation, taking the aid of technical and human resources, the investigating team zeroed in on some suspects. During questioning, it came to fore that seven persons used ‘Bleaching Powder’ for catching fishes at Canal, which acted as a source of water for the said farm, due to which farm fish died,” police said.

Subsequently, all the seven accused persons involved in the commission of crime have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody, the police added.

