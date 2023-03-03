INDIALIFESTYLE

7 arrested, sex racket busted in Noida; 2 girls rescued

The Kotwali Sector 39 police along with the Anti-Human Tracking Unit of Noida police arrested 7 people including a woman in connection with a flesh trade being run from a rented house in Noida’s Salarpur village. Two girls have been rescued from their captivity.

The officials raided the place on Thursday night.

The kingpin, Mala Devi, had been running the racket along with her associate, who has been identified as Manpreet from a rented accommodation in Salarpur.

DCP Noida Zone, Harish Chandra said that upon receiving information, the officials sent their own agent to pose as a customer in front of the duo.

After receiving the agent’s signal, they raided the place and Devi and Manpreet along with five customers were detained.

The arrested customers have been identified as Anil, Rajan, Sagir, Abhishek and Harish.

The house belongs to one Neeraj Bhati.

Police recovered six mobile phones, Rs 2,100 in cash and objectionable items from their possession.

The official added that Devi and Manpreet had rented two rooms at Bhati’s place some days back and had started the business here.

The police have registered a case against the accused persons under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 and is gathering information about the others involved.

20230303-165003

