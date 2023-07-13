A woman from Mehsana, Gujarat, has had her husband arrested for domestic violence seven times in less than 10 years.

However, each time, she would step in as a guarantor and arrange for his release, creating a perplexing cycle.

The couple, identified as Premchand Mali and Sonu, reside in Kadi town within the Mehsana district.

The most recent arrest occurred earlier this year when Premchand was again unable to fulfill the alimony payments.

Once again, Sonu arranged for his release on July 4, and the couple returned to their home in Kadi.

However, a new conflict arose when Premchand discovered his wallet and cellphone were missing and confronted Sonu.

She denied any knowledge of their whereabouts, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation, with both parties assaulting each other.

Eventually, Premchand decided to leave the house and sought refuge with his mother in Patan. He filed a police complaint, accusing Sonu and their son of causing harm to him.

Their marital troubles began in 2014, three years after their marriage in 2001.

In 2015, Sonu filed her first case against her husband, accusing him of physical assault. The court subsequently ordered Premchand to pay her a monthly alimony of Rs 2,000.

As a daily wage earner, Premchand struggled to meet the alimony requirements, leading to his arrest.

Surprisingly, Sonu would step in to secure his release and arrange for bail.

Despite living separately, the couple found themselves trapped in a complicated cycle of fights, separation, and reconciliation.

According to legal documents, Premchand was arrested every year from 2016 to 2018 on Sonu’s complaints, accusing him of causing harm.

Yet, each time, she managed to secure his release.

In 2019 and 2020, Premchand was once again imprisoned for failing to pay the alimony, but Sonu intervened to secure his freedom.

