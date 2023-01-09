SOUTH ASIAWORLD

7 dead, 20 injured in Pak bus-truck collision

At least seven people were killed and 20 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, local authorities said on Monday.

According to the reports, the accident took place around Sunday midnight on the National Highway near the Torosaki area, reports Xinhua news agency.

The deceased and the injured were shifted to a local hospital, the authorities said.

The death toll may increase as some of the injured were in critical condition, hospital staff told local media.

