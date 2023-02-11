WORLD

7 dead, 22 injured in car crash in Philippines

NewsWire
0
0

Seven people, including six police officers, died and 22 others were injured in a car crash in Misamis Oriental province in southern Philippines on Saturday, police said.

The police said that the victims were aboard two passenger vans traveling from Iligan City to Cagayan de Oro City when the accident occurred at around 9:00 a.m. local time on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The six police officers and a retired police officer were pronounced dead at the hospital. The injured also include 19 police officers, one of whom incurred severe injuries.

The police said the passenger vans trailing a cargo truck took the outer lane in an attempt to overtake the truck. But one of the truck’s front wheels burst, causing the vehicle to go out of control before slamming into the two vans and landing on its side.

20230211-222604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippines extends state of calamity for another yr

    German govt approves further Covid tax relief

    China’s Yutu 2 rover sends back image after 3 years on...

    Finnish government submits security report preparing for NATO membership