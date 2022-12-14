Seven people died and several others lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district.

The deaths occurred from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

The health of the victims started deteriorating on Tuesday evening after they consumed the liquor in the afternoon, family members have claimed.

The seven deceased hail from Masrakh.

Following the incident, the villagers of adjoining areas blocked highways 73 and 90 and demanded compensation as well as the arrest of the accused who sold the spurious liquor.

However, district administration officials said the cause of the deaths was yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and results are awaited.

The officials are also taking statements of people who fell ill and were admitted in Sadar hospital Chapra and other private hospitals.

Earlier in August, 13 persons lost their lives in Masrakh and Maraura village in Saran district.

As per the official figure, 173 persons lost their lives in Bihar due to spurious liquor from January to November this year.

