INDIA

7 die after falling in canal during Chandrababu Naidu’s road show

NewsWire
At least seven people died and eight others were injured after falling in a drainage canal in Kundukur town of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday during a road show of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, police said.

Police said the incident occured when there was stampede like situation during the road show by the former Chief Minister.

After the tragedy, Naidu immediately cancelled the meeting and announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President called on the injured at the hospital and directed party leaders to ensure best treatment to the injured.

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit President Kinjarapu Achchennaidu described the death of TDP workers as deeply disturbing.

“Losing 7 TDP family members at once is a tragedy beyond words. The death of activists is a great loss for the party. The party will support the families of the deceased activists in all ways. I pray to God that such incidents do not happen in the future,” he said in a statement.

