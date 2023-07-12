Chandigarh, July 12 (ANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that seven districts were worst affected by flashflood and also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families who lost their members in the natural calamity.

A total of 240 villages have been reportedly affected by the rains.

He said that the situation has become worse as the state has received above average rainfall and water coming from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab has also aggravated the situation.

“In some places, the records of the years have been broken. Seven districts — Ambala, Panchkula, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Kaithal — have been more affected by the rains. But there is relief from yesterday evening. Relief and rescue work is going on a war footing,” Khattar said.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of about four-five districts to take stock of the areas affected by heavy rains. He then held a meeting with officers of the district administration in Ambala and reviewed the relief and rescue operations in the district.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officers of the district administration to first ensure timely drainage of water from waterlogged areas and make arrangements for food and other things for the people living in such areas.

If the administration needs more pumps to drain the water, they should immediately make arrangements at their level or inform the headquarters, said Khattar.

He directed that along with drainage of water from residential areas, proper drainage of water from fields should also be ensured, as this is the sowing season, so farmers do not face any kind of problem, added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said directions have been given to all the Deputy Commissioners to assess the financial loss in their respective districts.

The poor families whose houses have been damaged will be immediately repaired by the government. Other sections will also be given assistance from the Disaster Management Fund according to the loss, he added.

Khattar further directed that attention must be paid to cleanliness in the areas after draining the water so that no fear of getting ill to water-borne disease increases.

He directed officials from the Public Health Engineering Department to ensure that drinking water is available in all places.

In the meeting, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said the district administration is working with full promptness.

The officers have been directed to ensure timely drainage of water from the low-lying areas. A system should also be prepared for the supply of water tankers so that tankers can be sent as per the requirement.

Vij said that attention should be paid to ensure proper arrangements for electricity, drinking water and fodder for animals.

In the meeting, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Shaleen apprised the Chief Minister that the district has been more affected due to excessive water flow in the Ghaggar, Tangri and the Markanda rivers in Ambala.

Relief rescue work is going on with the cooperation of the NDRF, the SDRF and the Army. Drainage of water from the areas is being ensured.

