7 drug traffickers arrested in Afghanistan

Afghan security forces have arrested seven drug traffickers in the country’s three northern provinces, the Afghan caretaker government said on Wednesday.

“The suspects were arrested in connection with drug trafficking in several separate operations in Samangan, Takhar and Balkh provinces in recent days,” the government said in a statement.

The security forces also seized some amount of narcotics named opium, methamphetamine and heroin, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

The Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight illicit drugs, drug production and trafficking.

