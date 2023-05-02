Seven people were found dead inside a rural home on Monday during a search for two missing teenage girls in south central US’ Oklahoma state, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Local media reported that among the dead were the two girls, aged 14 and 16 respectively, and Jesse McFadden, a convicted sex offender, near the town of Henryetta, Xinhua news agency reported.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesman Gerald Davidson told reporters the state medical examiner would have to identify the victims.

The two girls were reportedly last seen traveling with McFadden over the weekend and never returned home.

McFadden, aged 39, had been given a 20-year sentence for a 2004 first-degree rape charge, local media reported. He was released from prison four years early in 2020 and failed to appear in court on Monday for a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor by use of technology and possession of child pornography.

An investigation is under way. Details about the deaths and possible identities of the other four victims are not immediately available.

