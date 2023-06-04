INDIALIFESTYLE

7 from Bihar died in Odisha 3-train accident, six missing

NewsWire
0
0

Of the 288 casualties in the Odisha train tragedy, seven are from Bihar, and 36 others had sustained grievous injuries while six have been reported missing.

Among the seven deaths, three are from Madhubani district, two from Jamui district, and one each from Nawada and East Champaran district.

Among the injured, 11 belong to East Champaran, nine are from Madhubani, six from Nawada, five from Begusarai and five from Jamui.

Six persons from Madhubani, two from West Champaran, one each from Jamui and Bihar Sharif have been reported missing so far. The family members of the missing and injured have rushed to Balasore.

The Bihar government has sent a team of senior officers to Odisha to provide assistance to the injured persons, trace the missing persons and make arrangements to bring back the dead bodies.

The team will also facilitate other modes of transport to bring the injured people back home.

The Bihar government has arranged buses to bring back 24 persons from Araria, two from Kishanganj, nine from Darbhanga, three from Samastipur and two from Sitamarhi districts.

20230604-115604

