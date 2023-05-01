INDIA

7 gamblers arrested in Delhi for online betting on IPL matches

Delhi Police has arrested seven high-profile gamblers who used illegal online betting applications, such as Bullet and Tiger 24×7, through international platforms, an official said on Monday.

A police officer said that in view of the on-going Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, the Crime Branch has been keeping a watch on individuals who indulged in illegal activities of betting on cricket.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rajat a.k.a. Ravi Babbar, Mohit Batra, Jatin, Shekhar Pal, Pawan Kumar, Ashok Kumar and Chanakya Babbar, all residents of Delhi.

These betting platforms used by them display international betting rates on the wins and losses while streaming online matches.

“Specific inputs were received by the team that a syndicate of gamblers are betting on ongoing IPL matches at Rohini following which a raid was conducted. However, the gate of the flat was found locked,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said.

Acting tactfully, woman Head Constable Pushpa was deputed to knock on the door in order to get it opened.

As soon as the door was opened, the police team acted swiftly and apprehended seven men.

“They were operating a gambling racket on IPL matches with the help of electronic gadgets. Thirty-one smartphones, three laptops and other e-gadgets were recovered from the possession of the accused,” said Yadav.

“The syndicate used to maintain the transactions with the help of an i-betting assistant,” the official added.

