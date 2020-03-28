7 held as two Trinamool groups clash over relief distribution

Kolkata, March 31 (IANS) Seven persons were arrested on Monday in connection with a clash involving random bombing and brickbatting between two groups of workers of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress over distribution of relief related to the ongoing lockdown here, police said.

The incident, that left several injured, sparked tension in the Garden Reach area of west Kolkata on Sunday night, when ward number 135 councillor Akhtari Shazada and ward number 134 councillor Shams Iqbal’s sister Saba Iqbal were distributing relief among the needy in close proximity to one another.

Around midnight, the two groups turned violent and started throwing bottles at each other indiscriminately.

Some miscreants were allegedly seen openly roaming the streets with firearms, triggering panic.

“A number of people were injured. Seven persons have been arrested,”” said a police officer.

State minister Firhad Hakim said law would take its own course.

–IANS

