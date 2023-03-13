Three persons were arrested while four others were apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly killing a person in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nihal (18), a resident of Nangloi Extension, Akash (20) and Vikas (23), residents of Prem Nagar.

According to police, a police control room call regarding firing and gunshot injury to someone was received on Saturday at Aman Vihar police station and a police team immediately rushed to the spot in sector-22 Rohini.

“Yogesh, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur was declared brought dead. A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up,” said Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

During investigation, it was revealed that Yogesh was a car mechanic and used to come to his friend Sagar, who is a property dealer.

“Sagar had a quarrel with the alleged persons over a property matter one month ago. He and his brother had beaten the alleged persons on the above said issue. The alleged persons were looking for an opportunity to take revenge from the complainant Sagar,” said the DCP.

“On the day of the incident, Yogesh had come over to his friend’s shop and in the meantime, the alleged persons came with his other accomplices and fired at Sagar in which he escaped but Yogesh was got gunshot injuries,” said the DCP.

On the basis of the CCTV footages, technical surveillance and human intelligence, three boys were arrested who were involved in the commission of crime.

“At their instances, their four other juvenile accomplices have been apprehended in the case who were involved in the alleged murder. The weapon of the offence, country-made pistol with two live rounds, 4 wooden sticks, a Scooty Jupitor and a motorcycle Hero Passion used in the commission of crime have been recovered and taken into police possession. Further investigation is in progress,” said the DCP.

