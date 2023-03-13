INDIA

7 held for murder in Delhi’s Rohini

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons were arrested while four others were apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly killing a person in northwest Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nihal (18), a resident of Nangloi Extension, Akash (20) and Vikas (23), residents of Prem Nagar.

According to police, a police control room call regarding firing and gunshot injury to someone was received on Saturday at Aman Vihar police station and a police team immediately rushed to the spot in sector-22 Rohini.

“Yogesh, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Begumpur was declared brought dead. A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up,” said Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

During investigation, it was revealed that Yogesh was a car mechanic and used to come to his friend Sagar, who is a property dealer.

“Sagar had a quarrel with the alleged persons over a property matter one month ago. He and his brother had beaten the alleged persons on the above said issue. The alleged persons were looking for an opportunity to take revenge from the complainant Sagar,” said the DCP.

“On the day of the incident, Yogesh had come over to his friend’s shop and in the meantime, the alleged persons came with his other accomplices and fired at Sagar in which he escaped but Yogesh was got gunshot injuries,” said the DCP.

On the basis of the CCTV footages, technical surveillance and human intelligence, three boys were arrested who were involved in the commission of crime.

“At their instances, their four other juvenile accomplices have been apprehended in the case who were involved in the alleged murder. The weapon of the offence, country-made pistol with two live rounds, 4 wooden sticks, a Scooty Jupitor and a motorcycle Hero Passion used in the commission of crime have been recovered and taken into police possession. Further investigation is in progress,” said the DCP.

20230313-204806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aam Aadmi Clinics provide treatment to three lakh patients in Punjab

    Govt to form MSP committee after receiving names from SKM: Tomar

    Sakshi Dhoni’s tweet on Jharkhand power crisis goes viral

    Palghar woman butchered in Delhi: Friend first alerted kin she was...