INDIA

7 houseboats gutted in Kashmir’s Nigeen Lake

NewsWire
0
0

Seven houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze on Monday in Kashmir’s Nigeen Lake.

“Seven houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze that started around 2.30 a.m. today in one of the houseboats in Nigeen Lake and quickly spread to others in the neighbourhood,” police sources said.

“Police and locals immediately started a firefighting operation, but the blaze destroyed seven houseboats”.

According to fire and emergency services officials, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the news about the incident.

“There are no reports of any injury to any person in this incident so far,” the officials said.

Houseboats are luxury floating lodgings made of Cedrus (Deodar) wood.

Those in the Dal and the Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar are the ultimate dream destinations of honeymooners and tourists.

The houseboats destroyed in Monday’s fire incident include ‘New Jersey’, ‘New Maharaja Palace’, ‘India Palace’, ‘Royal Paradise’, ‘Lily of World’, ‘Young Swift’ and ‘Flora’.

20220404-082104

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    200 kids conduct Raj Assembly session to mark Children’s Day

    Bangladesh foils radical Islamists’ Parliament attack plan

    ISI chief Faiz Hameed holds farewell meeting with Imran

    IPL 2022: My target was to claim a couple of wickets...