Seven houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze on Monday in Kashmir’s Nigeen Lake.

“Seven houseboats were gutted in a massive blaze that started around 2.30 a.m. today in one of the houseboats in Nigeen Lake and quickly spread to others in the neighbourhood,” police sources said.

“Police and locals immediately started a firefighting operation, but the blaze destroyed seven houseboats”.

According to fire and emergency services officials, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the news about the incident.

“There are no reports of any injury to any person in this incident so far,” the officials said.

Houseboats are luxury floating lodgings made of Cedrus (Deodar) wood.

Those in the Dal and the Nigeen Lakes in Srinagar are the ultimate dream destinations of honeymooners and tourists.

The houseboats destroyed in Monday’s fire incident include ‘New Jersey’, ‘New Maharaja Palace’, ‘India Palace’, ‘Royal Paradise’, ‘Lily of World’, ‘Young Swift’ and ‘Flora’.

