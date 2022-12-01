INDIALIFESTYLE

7 hurt in two students’ group’s clash in DU’s North Campus

NewsWire
0
0

Around 10 to 12 students belonging to ABVP and Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta group on Thursday engaged in a clash near a tea stall in Delhi University’s North Campus, the police said, adding at least seven of them sustained injuries during the skirmish.

According to the police, the incident happened at around 4 p.m.

“We have received seven medico-legal cases… all the gathering at HRH hospital has dispersed except the injured and those accompanying them,” said a senior police officer, adding legal action is being initiated as per the complaints.

Meanwhile, the ABVP in statement claimed that some outsiders had misbehaved with the girl students of the varsity belonging to ABVP and also attacked them.

“We have registered a complaint with Maurice Nagar police station. Outsiders and some other groups were involved in it,” the ABVP statement said.

20221201-204603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN 2nd Sero survey shows 23% sample have Covid-19 antibodies

    Heat forces reptiles into residential areas in Agra

    Indian startups make deep hiring cuts, permanent employee hiring down 61%

    12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can’t even pay teachers