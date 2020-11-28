Canindia News

7 injured in Kabul IED blasts

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

At least seven people were injured on Saturday in two separate magnetic IED blasts in Kabul, police in the Afghan capital said.

The first blast occurred at around 7.10 a.m. in the Khair Khana area in PD11 from a magnetic IED placed on a Land Cruiser, reports TOLO News.

In this blast, four people were wounded, the police said.

The second blast took place at around 7.40 a.m. in the Omid-e-Sabz township in Kabul’s PD6, caused by a magnetic IED also placed in a car, the police said, adding that “three people were injured” as a result.

No individual or terror group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility.

In recent days, Kabul has witnessed an increase in IED blasts.

On November 22, there were two separate IED blasts in the Afghan capital which wounded one civilian, leading to widespread panic.

The previous day, 23 rockets hit different parts of Kabul following two IED explosions in the Afghan capital.

The Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Afghan National Army (ANA) foiled at least 10 possible IED blasts across the country.

According to the Ministry, the IEDs were placed on public roads that were discovered and defused during multiple operations in Kandahar, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces, reports Khaama Press.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

S Korean mobile carriers eyeing more cloud gaming users

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sinkhole in NYC swallows SUV

CanIndia New Wire Service

Samsung reveals upcoming Exynos 1080 chip for 5G smartphones

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ex-Honduran Prez stopped at airport over ‘bag of cash’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Gandhi, Churchill statues in UK could be toppled

CanIndia New Wire Service

Peruvian President calls for national dialogue

CanIndia New Wire Service

OnePlus collaborates with EDM artist Nucleya

CanIndia New Wire Service

All preparations made for Venezuela legislative elections

CanIndia New Wire Service

ADB approves $300mn loan for macroeconomic stability in Pak

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested