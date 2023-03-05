SOUTH ASIAWORLD

7 killed, 23 injured in road accidents in Pakistan in 24 hours

At least seven people were killed and 23 others injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the rescue service reported.

At least four people were killed on Saturday evening when a truck collided with a container truck in Zhob district of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, the rescue service told media.

According to the reports, the accident occurred near Mughal Kot police station of the district due to a brake failure of the container truck, which was loaded with clothes while the truck was loaded with cement, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Separately, three passengers were killed and 23 others injured on Sunday after a bus fell into a ditch near northern Chilas city of Gilgit-Baltistan region, the rescue service reported.

The incident reportedly took place on Karakoram Highway in Hudoor area of the region.

The rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, said the rescue service.

The ill-fated bus was going from Rawalpindi city of the country’s eastern Punjab province to Skardu district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

